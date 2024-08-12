5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Several Syrian Provinces

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Aug 13 (NNN-SANA) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama, late last night, according to the Syrian National Earthquake Centre.

The quake, which was felt in several Syrian provinces, occurred at 11:56 p.m. local time (2056 GMT) at a depth of 3.9 km, east of the city of Hama.

This tremor followed an earlier earthquake recorded at 9:30 p.m. yesterday, with a magnitude of 3.7. The earlier quake's epicentre was located 21 km east of Hama.

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were released by the authorities.

The state TV posted safety measures on its social media outlets, advising residents to remain vigilant, as aftershocks could occur.

Head of the Syrian National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmad, was quoted by the government Sham FM radio station as saying that, the tremor could be a precursor to a stronger earthquake.

Meanwhile, residents in certain areas of Hama and Damascus have chosen to stay outdoors for fear of potential aftershocks.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit northern and western Syria last year, resulting in significant destruction.


