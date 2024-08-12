Two Injured After Russians Drop Explosives On Civilian Car In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the Bilozerka community, Kherson region, injuring a man and a woman.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"In the Bilozerka community, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone. The vehicle was moving along the highway when the Occupation forces dropped explosives on it from a drone," the post reads.
According to the RMA, a 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were injured. They sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops killed one civilian and wounded eleven more in the Kherson region on August 11.
