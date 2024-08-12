Arab Parliament Speaker Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, August 12 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker, Adel Al-Asoumi mourned on Monday the demise of the head of Kuwait National Guard, Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. In a statement on Monday, Al-Asoumi offered his deepest condolences to His Highness Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Al-Sabah's family, and the people of Kuwait on the passing of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali. (end) maha

