IADA Nextgen Initiative Celebrates Dynamic First Year Of Engagement And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jessica Belcher, Marketing Manager of Exclusive Aircraft SalesBOISE, IDAHO, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association's (IADA) NextGen Committee has had an exciting and productive inaugural year. The initiative conducted innovative events, strong community engagement, and firmly established a growing presence in the business industry.“This year has been an incredible journey for the IADA NextGen Committee,” said Committee Chair Jessica Belcher, Marketing Manager of Exclusive Aircraft Sales.“We are thrilled to see such strong engagement and enthusiasm from our members.”With a focus on fostering the next generation of aviation industry leaders, the committee has successfully launched a variety of programs aimed at connecting and educating young professionals. Here's a recap of the committee's activities and achievements:Spring Meeting Mixer in San Diego: A Networking SuccessThe IADA NextGen Committee kicked off its inaugural year with a vibrant Spring Meeting Mixer in San Diego. This luau-themed networking event provided an opportunity for business aviation professionals focused on aircraft transactions to connect with one another. Attendees enjoyed an occasion to forge new relationships, share experiences, and discuss the latest trends in business aviation.Business of Flight at Embry-Riddle: A Focus on Ethics in Aircraft TransactionsThe committee was honored to collaborate with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for a "Business of Flight" event. NextGen Committee Vice Chair Richard McEachin, attorney from Aviation Legal Group and IADA-Certified broker Kandi Spangler, Managing Director from jetAVIVA, shared their expertise with attendees. Their session on "Ethics in Aircraft Transactions" provided valuable insights into the ethical considerations essential in the aviation industry, emphasizing integrity and transparency in business dealings.Virtual Engagements: Innovating with "Fuel Stop" and "Afterburner"Recognizing the importance of accessibility and engagement, the NextGen Committee introduced a series of virtual events:Fuel Stop, with aviation industry sales veteran Dustin Cordier, Strategy, Execution and Sales Coach: The committee launched "Fuel Stop" as a first-of-its-kind virtual series featuring 30-minute conversations with industry professionals and leaders. This initiative provides young professionals with invaluable insights and knowledge, helping them navigate the complexities of the business aviation world.Afterburner: A virtual event that served as an introduction to the NextGen Committee, allowed members to meet the team, introduce themselves, and learn about the exclusive resources available to them. Participants gained access to the community board, IADA U, and social media channels, enhancing their ability to stay connected and informed.Student Outreach and Paying It Forward: Building the FutureJordan Scales, Director of Aircraft Management for Clay Lacy Aviation, has been instrumental in the committee's outreach efforts. He has worked closely with Alpha Eta Rho, a professional collegiate aviation fraternity, to greatly expand the list of universities and schools eligible for student scholarships from the IADA Foundation. These partnerships aim to educate students about the business aviation industry and provide scholarship opportunities, ensuring a bright future for the next generation of industry leaders.Future Leaders Subcommittee: Highlighting Inspiring VoicesLeading the Future Leaders subcommittee, IADA-Certified Broker John Bowman, Director of Business Development for Hatt & Associates, has focused on showcasing inspiring members within the community. This group played a pivotal role in organizing the "Fuel Stop" event and is set to release an exclusive interview with Dustin Cordier. These efforts underscore the committee's commitment to highlighting the achievements and potential of young professionals in the industry.Social Media Presence: BuildingConnections and CommunityUnder the guidance of NextGen Committee Chair Jessica Belcher and IADA-Certified Broker Spencer Bloomer, with Sales at Jet Transactions, the committee has established a strong social media presence. A dedicated LinkedIn page, Instagram account, and active community board have been created to keep members connected and informed. These platforms serve as vital tools for sharing industry news, event updates, and member highlights.About IADA NextGen CommitteeThe IADA NextGen Committee is dedicated to supporting the next generation of professionals in the business aviation industry. Through events, outreach programs, and digital platforms, the committee aims to foster a vibrant community of young leaders, provide educational opportunities, and promote ethical practices in aircraft transactions.About the International Aircraft Dealers AssociationIADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world's dealers combined. Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 69 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 37 percent work in the Middle East and 33 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.

Jim Gregory for IADA

James Gregory Consultancy llc

+1 316-706-9147

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other