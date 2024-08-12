Global Lacrimal Devices Market Size, Growth & Share Forecast-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The lacrimal gland secretes the aqueous component of the tear and maintains a thin layer of tears on the ocular surface. The lacrimal apparatus comprises two parts: the lacrimal glands, which produce tears, and the lacrimal sac and ducts, which the tears into the nasal cavity. Epiphora resulting from blockages in lacrimal drainage is a common lacrimal ailment. Lacrimal devices like stents and intubation sets restore the lacrimal drainage system. These instruments specifically target the lacrimal ducts and nasal or lacrimal punctum of the eye. Adopting accurate and contemporary lacrimal devices is a key market growth factor.

Market Dynamics

The Growing Prevalence of Eye Diseases and the Rising Geriatric Population Drives the Market Growth

Globally, the prevalence of major eye disorders is rising, and vision impairment is becoming a serious public health concern. The prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and ocular hypertension has dramatically increased as the frequency of chronic diseases has risen.

With the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, it is anticipated that the demand for appropriate disease treatment will increase in the approaching years. The lacrimal glands' secretory function declines with aging. Dry eye syndrome and other disorders, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), urological diseases, and neurovascular disorders, are prevalent among the elderly.

Emerging Markets Create Opportunities

Because of their large populations, developing nations such as China, India, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa offer lacrimal device makers substantial growth prospects. India and China constitute more than fifty percent of the global population. In China, the prevalence of glaucoma among persons aged 45 and older is approximately 3.5%, whereas the prevalence among those aged 65 and older is over 9%. Similarly, the incidence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is increasing in India as the prevalence of diabetes rises.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the lacrimal devices market. The presence of a modern healthcare system, the rising prevalence of eye illnesses, and the high adoption rate of lacrimal devices support the region. Increasing consumer awareness of eye care and government initiatives support the growth of the regional industry. In addition, the increasing elderly population and the presence of significant industry competitors are predicted to fuel the market's expansion. Due to its powerful medical industry and high healthcare expenditures, the United States will hold the greatest market share during the study period. Modernized medical and ophthalmology facilities and a significant increase in lacrimal disorders are driving up demand for lacrimal equipment.

The Europe Lacrimal Devices Market is anticipated to expand substantially over the forecast period. The rise of the market is a result of the region's increasing demand for modern healthcare services. One of the factors driving market expansion is the rise in the prevalence of various eye diseases throughout the region. Increased government and non-government activities for various eye diseases, such as glaucoma, as well as a rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes, which has led to an increase in ophthalmic disorders, also impact the market.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to demonstrate a substantial growth rate in the lacrimal device market over the coming years. Eye disorders such as glaucoma and dry eye are frequent in highly populated areas such as India and China. In addition, the increasing number of domestic organizations in the Asia-Pacific will boost market revenue. As a result of increased healthcare costs per capita and several government initiatives for integrated treatment systems in the region, China dominates the Asia-Pacific market. India is rising rapidly as a result of a persistent emphasis on upgrading surgical equipment standards and regulations and raising public awareness of treatments in cases of lacrimal duct obstruction and other eye-related illnesses.

One of the primary forces propelling the market in Latin America is the rising elderly population, which is more susceptible to chronic eye issues. In addition, the growing popularity of contact lenses contributes to market growth. Numerous product advancements serve as significant growth-inducing factors. The rising usage of consumer electronic devices like computers, cell phones, and televisions, among others, also contributes to the market expansion. In addition, the development of advanced diagnostic technologies and the expansion of healthcare infrastructures are expected to enhance the LAMEA market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global lacrimal devices market was valued at USD 145 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 197.6 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on products, the market is segmented into intubation sets, stents and tubes, cannula and spatula, and dilators. The stents and tubes segment holds the largest share of the lacrimal devices market.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into glaucoma, dry eye, lacrimal gland inflammation, epiphora, and others. The glaucoma segment is projected to experience the most growth.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory care centers. The hospital segment accounts for the largest share of the lacrimal devices market.

North America dominates the market for lacrimal devices.



Competitive Players

The most prominent players in the market are FCI Ophthalmic, Kaneka Corporation, Lacrimedics, Inc., Cook Group, BVI, Rumex International, Bess Medical Technology GmbH, Alcon, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, and BraunMelsungen AG.

Market News



In January 2022, Kaneka Corporation planned to construct a new medical device manufacturing facility in Hokkaido's Tomakomai Tohbu Industrial Area. The facility, which represents an investment of approximately 10 billion yen, is expected to begin operations in May 2024. The new structure will be a "smart factory" that provides high productivity by automating and upgrading its production processes.

In November 2021, Lacrimedics, Inc. and Innovia Medical entered into a partnership. Lacrimedics is a great supplement to Innovia's existing ophthalmic product range with Dissolvable VisiPlug and OPAQUE Herrick Lacrimal Plugs and ComfortTip AccuFlo Punctal Occluders.

In June 2021, LACRIJET, the most recent, exclusive, preloaded, and self-retaining monocanalicular nasolacrimal intubation manufactured by FCI. LacriJet has been built to shorten operating time during the intubation and removal phases.



Global Lacrimal Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product



Intubation Sets

Stents and Tubes

Cannula and Spatula

Dilators



By Application



Glaucoma

Dry Eye

Lacrimal Gland Inflammation

Epiphora

Others



By End-User



Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



