Russia Repelled 7 Ukrainian Attacks In Kursk

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 13 (IANS) Russian military repelled seven Ukrainian in three settlements and thwarted an attempt to penetrate deeper into Russian territory, the Russian Defence said.

The Ministry said on Monday in a statement that the attacks were repelled in the settlements of Martynovka, Borki and Korenevo over Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Kauchuk area, attempts by Ukrainian mobile groups to break through on armoured deep into Russian territory were thwarted, it said, adding that a tank, eight Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armoured combat vehicles and 14 pickups were destroyed.

The Ukrainian military lost up to 260 service members and 31 armoured vehicles over 24 hours, the Ministry said.