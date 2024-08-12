عربي


Latvia's Airbaltic Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Over Security Concerns

8/12/2024 4:00:13 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Riga, Aug 13 (IANS) The Latvian airline airBaltic has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv over security concerns, the media reported.

AirBaltic spokesman Augusts Zilberts told the LETA news agency that the security concerns are related to a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, airBaltic had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zilberts has said that the security situation in Israel was volatile, so the airline remained flexible and was ready to reschedule flights if necessary.

IANS

