TPH Academy Announces Adam Ewing As VP Of Academics

Ewing joins TPH Academy with 17+ years of experience in academic entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.

As VP of Academics at TPH Academy , Ewing will spearhead the development of best and next practices that will enhance academic offerings at TPH Academy and Powered by TPH campuses, as well as TPH Virtual Academy. His role will be instrumental to enhancing the individualized and customized academic experience

that TPH Academy provides, ensuring that TPH remains the leader in fostering holistic development for student-athletes. He will also drive value creation for TPH Academy's Powered by TPH

partners through innovation in the academic-focused business model.

Holding an MBA from Purdue Global University and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Bryant University-where he was a captain of the NCAA Division I football team and recipient of the Berta Hysell Spirit Award-Ewing exemplifies academic and athletic excellence. He is also a dedicated mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and actively supports initiatives that ignite the power and promise of youth.

In addition to his operational focus, Ewing will play a crucial role in enhancing the articulation of TPH Academy's academic offerings . His background includes launching and managing educational programs, making him uniquely equipped to oversee TPH Academy's ongoing transition into a micro-school setting.

Not only did he play a role in launching TPH Academy's largest campus in Nashville

just over ten years ago, Ewing has also assisted in developing, expanding, and/or growing the academic models within or around the full-time developmental models at notable institutions such as IMG Academy, Greg Normans Champions Golf Academy, DC United Developmental Academy, Evert Tennis Academy, Joffrey Ballet School, and Southern Elite Sports Preparatory School.

Ewing has a strong foundation to build from. In 2023-24, TPH Academy Student-Athletes achieved an average GPA of 3.67. Out of over 800 full-time student-athletes, 83% were on the honor roll. Collectively, upwards of 50 different elective courses were taken, including Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, Early Childhood Education, Introduction to World Religions, Business Information Management, and many more. TPH Academy Student-Athletes also have access to a wide range of Advanced Placement courses, and of those taken this past year, several included AP US History, AP Chemistry, AP Biology, AP Calculus, and AP Literature.

The expansive course catalog offered to TPH Academy student-athletes, under the guidance of the TPH Academic team, has prepared TPH Alumni to attend some of the most highly regarded colleges and universities in not only the U.S. but the world. TPH Alumni have recently attended, are attending, or are committed to attending Harvard University, Dartmouth College, Yale University, the United States Military Academy West Point, Princeton University, Northeastern University, Brown University, University of Notre Dame, Boston University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Michigan, and Boston College, to name a few. Under Adam Ewing's

leadership, this list will continue to expand annually.

About TPH Academy:

TPH Academy

is an academy-style, focused environment where dedicated student-athletes study, train, and play at their highest potential. TPH Academy's core purpose is to lead the world in the holistic development of student-athletes, advancing – in and beyond the game – the next generation of impact players. For more information about TPH Academy, please visit tphacademy

and check out the 2022-2023 TPH Academy Impact Report .

