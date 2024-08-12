Madbouly, Acting Head Of Egypt's Accountability State Authority Discuss Governance

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly met with Mohamed El-Faisal, the Acting Chairperson of the Accountability State Authority (ASA), on Monday to discuss the organisation's role in enhancing good governance and promoting international collaboration.

Madbouly congratulated El-Faisal on his appointment, expressing his appreciation for the ASA's crucial role in performance evaluation and ensuring efficient operations.“I am keen to cooperate and build channels of continuous communication with ASA,” said Madbouly.

El-Faisal, who previously served as Deputy Chairperson of the ASA, highlighted the organisation's recent accomplishments, including its role as chair of the General State Investment Governance Committee. The committee works to enhance governance and improve the efficiency of investment spending, said El-Faisal.

The committee is responsible for collecting data on investment plans from various entities, ensuring that total public investments do not exceed the financial ceiling of one trillion pounds during the fiscal year 2024/25. If the ceiling is exceeded, the committee recommends investment plan priorities after consulting with ministries and relevant authorities.

El-Faisal also discussed the ASA's preparations to host the Executive Board meeting of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), which will enhance Egypt's international standing in this field. The Central Auditing Organization recently assumed the chairmanship of the INTOSAI working group on information technology auditing.

El-Faisal also highlighted the ASA's ongoing partnerships with similar organisations in different countries, which promote joint cooperation, exchange of experiences and expertise, and development of human performance in the field of combating corruption.

El-Faisal added that the ASA recently chaired the meeting of the Board of External Auditors of the African Union, which discussed the final reports on the auditing of the Union's accounts for the fiscal year 2023. The ASA also participated in the fifty-ninth meeting of the Executive Board of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions of Africa (AFROSAI) in Yaoundé, Cameroon in February.



