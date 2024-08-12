(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Exactech , a global medical leader, announced today the availability of new balancing for patients in need of total knee replacement surgery. Harnessing the power of ExactechGPS® computer-assisted technology, the NewtonTM knee procedure provides surgeons visual guidance for personalized, balanced results.

Exactech Introduces New Balancing Technology for Knee Replacement Patients

"This is exciting news for total knee replacement patients in the local area," Earl Kilbride, MD, a total knee surgeon at the Austin Orthopedic Institute. "Exactech's newest knee technology lets us personalize the surgery for patients and their unique anatomy and helps me make real-time decisions for improved results."

Accurate positioning and balance of knee replacements is important to the success and longevity of the implant. Exactech's new balancing technology allows surgeons to see patients' joints in real-time to place the implant precisely. Combined with Exactech knee implants, featuring advanced 3D printing technology and the latest generation polyethylene insert that incorporates vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, Exactech is on the forefront of high-tech knee replacement surgery.

"We are delighted to bring this innovative technology to the area, especially for younger and more active patients who require a truly personalized solution for total knee replacement surgery," said Adam Hayden, Exactech CMO and SVP of Large Joints. "Our new Exactech technology combined with a full platform of advanced implants are designed to work together to provide stability and function, with the goal of giving patients exactly what they need to regain their mobility."

About Exactech

