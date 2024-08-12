Milliporesigma's Curiosity Cube Reaches Mid-Tour Milestone, Igniting STEM Passion In Thousands Of Students

(MENAFN- 3BL) After making stops in Laramie, Wyoming and Gernsheim, Germany, the 2024 Curiosity Cube tours in North America and Europe conducted by the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, officially hit their halfway point. Running from February through November this year, the Curiosity Cube has ignited a passion for science with students at 120 events across 95 communities in North America and Europe. The tour includes stops in Scotland, Germany, the USA, England, Ireland, and France, with many more to come this year.

Since the tour set off in February, more than 17,000 visitors have experienced the Curiosity Cube, with plans to engage 45,000 students in 2024. Employee volunteers – scientists in the lab to manufacturing experts on the factory floor - lead these events, showcasing to students and visitors alike the range of careers available in STEM. To date, 585 employees have volunteered nearly 4,000 hours demonstrating their commitment to providing hands-on science education to the next generation of scientists.

“I love volunteering with the Curiosity Cube because it combines my passion for science with my joy of working with children in a meaningful way,” said Crystal Wenrick, PA, USA, Quality Control Chemist, MilliporeSigma.“Watching students enter with an eagerness for hands-on learning, hearing the declarations of 'I notice' and 'I wonder', and engaging with meaningful real-world conversations with these young learners make the Cube visits both enjoyable and rewarding.”

The 2024 tour is far from over. Through November, the Curiosity Cube will visit several more communities across North America and Europe, including St. Louis, and Boston, USA; Oxford, England; and Madrid, Spain.

To learn more about the Curiosity Cube mobile science lab, visit TheCuriosityCube to view the 2024 tour schedule and experience the Curiosity Cube app. Follow the Curiosity Cube on Instagram @curiositycube_milliporesigma .