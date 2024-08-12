Congress' Adivasi Wing Pushes For Greater ‘Political Representation’ For SC/ST

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Adivasi wing of the on Monday raised several key demands, including an increase in reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to reflect their growing numbers, enhanced quota representation in the higher judiciary, and a minimum support price for 13 minor forest products.

These demands were outlined in a passed at the All-India Adivasi Congress National Executive meeting headed by its Chairman Shivajirao Moghe. The meeting also focused on developing strategies for the upcoming Assembly and mobilising tribal communities in support of the Congress.

Demanding an increase in political reservation, the Adivasi Congress said,“Political reservation has remained fixed for the last 25 years. We demand that the next Delimitation Commission, 2026, increase political reservation by 2 per cent at the national level based on the latest census demography of SCs/STs and as per the increase in Dalit and Adivasi population in the respective states.”

It also demanded that the“Adivasi communities should get reservations in Goa, where the total Adivasi population is 12 per cent but no seat is reserved for STs".

The All-India Adivasi Congress will form a National Committee to give suggestions to the Delimitation Commission in 2026.

The National Executive also demanded“implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996; Forest Right Act, 2006; Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013; and the 5th Schedule of the Constitution as promised by the Central government”.

The resolution also said that the Central government should develop targeted schemes for the welfare and empowerment of tribal women across India.

“Annual funds should be allocated under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to these schemes, and the government should undertake strict implementation monitoring so that the funds do not lapse like other targeted schemes for SCs/STs,” the resolution said.

The resolution also demanded implementation of the Kariya Munda Commission report,“which demands the setting up of Indian Judiciary Services to be conducted by the Union Public Services Commission to ensure equal representation of SCs/STs in judicial services at the Supreme Court and High Court levels".

“It is extremely shameful for India that among the 33 Supreme Court Judges, there is not one Adivasi judge,” said the resolution.

“We demand the implementation of T Haque Committee's recommendations on 'Strategic Government Intervention' in the form of MSP for 13 minor forest products,” the resolution said.

The Adivasi Congress also demanded that a separate“Price Commission on MFP be constituted to render justice to Minor Forest Producers".

“The Government of India should form a commission to identify the bogus caste certificates given to people who are utilising the benefits of affirmative action policies meant for SCs/STs. Such certificates should be cancelled, and the rightful share of Adivasis should be given to them,” the resolution said.

The resolution also demanded an 'Adivasi Regiment' in the Indian Army.

“The Government of India should recognise 'International Day of the World Indigenous People' on August 9 each year,” the resolution said.

The Adivasi Congress also discussed the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

It prepared a strategy for fighting the upcoming Assembly elections and gave a message to all the 'karyakartas' of the All India Adivasi Congress to work dedicatedly for the Congress and its alliance partners in the upcoming elections.