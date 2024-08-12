The Ultimate “Ladies-only’ Luxury Getaway by The Nautilus Maldives

(MENAFN- DNATA) For female travellers from the GCC seeking an unforgettable bonding experience, The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury Bohemian Private Island resort, offers a rejuvenating and free-spirited retreat like no other. This exceptional getaway promises a meticulously curated selection of bespoke indulgences, ensuring every moment is as unique as you are.

Indulge in personalised services and embark on a transformative spa journey at the renowned Solasta Spa. Here tranquil meditation sessions provide the ultimate in relaxation, allowing you to reconnect with yourself and your surroundings. Elevate your experience with delightful high tea gatherings or a family feast crafted by The Nautilus’s chef and enjoyed under the starlit sky on this enchanting private island.

For those seeking more than just relaxation, adventure awaits. Amplify your shared moments with whimsical experiences like a private dolphin cruise aboard a luxury yacht, navigating the crystalline waters of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Deepen your connection with nature on a guided walk alongside the island’s resident marine biologist, offering an intimate exploration of the island’s rich natural environment.

To ensure an unparalleled experience, each House or Residence is assigned a dedicated female personal House Master (butler) at every house category, anticipating, and catering to your every whim or need, whenever it may arise.

The Nautilus Maldives offers a sanctuary where bonds are strengthened, memories are made, and every moment is tailored to your desires.

The Offer: This exclusive ladies-only getaway is available at AED 9,183, including 90-minute holistic massage, Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation session, daily morning yoga, high-tea ceremony, signature Extravagant Breakfast and Cinema Under the Stars experience. Offer excludes accommodation and meal plan expenses tailored to your desires.

For those seeking an even more bespoke experience, The Nautilus offers a 4-night stay in The Nautilus Mansion with a Private Pool and Bed & Breakfast for up to six guests. This package, starting from AED 12,243 per person per night, includes return transfers via The Nautilus’ private seaplane and a complimentary upgrade to Half Board dine-around for stays until 30 September 2024.





