Uzbekistan, JBIC Explore Opportunities For Expanded Cooperation
8/13/2024 12:20:04 AM
Uzbekistan and the Japan bank for International Cooperation
(JBIC) have explored potential avenues for deeper collaboration,
Azernews reports.
According to Uzbekistan's transport Ministry, Ilham Makhkamov,
the Uzbek Transport Minister, recently met with Hayashi Nobumitsu,
JBIC Governor.
The discussions focused on advancing Uzbekistan's transport
infrastructure, including promising projects in road management and
aviation with JBIC's involvement.
In April, Uzbekistan and JBIC also explored new socially
significant international public-private partnership (PPP) projects
aimed at modernizing drinking water supply and sewerage
infrastructure.
Additionally, the parties reviewed the potential for attracting
investments from Japanese companies across various sectors of
Uzbekistan's economy.
As of July 2024, the portfolio of joint projects between
Uzbekistan and JBIC has exceeded $3.7 billion.
