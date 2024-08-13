UN Chief Condemns Continued Loss Of Life Following Deadly Israeli Strike On Gaza School

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Aug 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday, condemned the continued loss of life in Gaza, following a devastating strike by Israel on the Al-Taba'een school in Gaza City on Saturday, killing over 100 Palestinians.

“The secretary-general condemns the continued loss of life in Gaza, including women and children, as we witness yet another devastating strike by Israel on the Al-Taba'een school in Gaza City, sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinian families, with scores of fatalities, amidst continued horror, displacement, and suffering in Gaza,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

Guterres was dismayed to see that the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2735 remain unimplemented, Haq said.

Haq noted, the UN chief welcomed the mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, and urged both sides to rejoin negotiations and conclude the ceasefire and hostages release deal.

“The secretary-general reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages,” and“underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza,” said the spokesman.

Guterres also underlined that, international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack, must be upheld at all times, said Haq.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured, in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Taba'een school in central Gaza City early Saturday, Palestinian medical and security sources said.– NNN-XINHUA