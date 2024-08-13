SBU Detains Woman Spying On Defense Positions In Pokrovsk Area
8/13/2024 12:20:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service (SBU) detained an enemy informant in Donetsk region who is believed to have been tipping the Russians on the locations of Ukrainian defense lines in the Pokrovsk axis.
This was reported by the SBU press service on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
The enemy was most interested in the coordinates of the fortified areas and combat positions of the artillery, which holds back Russian assault groups.
The Russians needed this sensitive Intelligence to prepare combat missions to penetrate Ukraine's defenses in the area of the frontline where enemy attacks have been most intense lately.
Russia's military intelligence remotely recruited a Novohrodivka resident to gain such data, the SBU learned.
To fulfill her handlers' task, the woman would travel across the front-line community to record the locations where Ukrainian defenders were based. Also, the defendant would scout among residents of nearby villages to retrieve the information she needed.
For communication with Russia's military intelligence the perpetrator would use one of the chat messengers involving a liaison – a soldier from the Russian occupation force fighting in Ukraine's east.
Counterintelligence operatives exposed and detained the informant during a raid.
At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure Ukraine's Army positions.
The culprit has been charged with unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or locations of army units.
The court ruled to remand the suspect in custody. She faces up to eight years in prison.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Ukrainian man recruited by Russian intelligence, who is believed to have been tipping the enemy on precise firing positions of Ukraine's artillery has been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment.
