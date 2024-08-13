Indonesia's New Capital City Receives 3.5 Billion USD In Investments: President
Date
8/13/2024 12:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JAKARTA, Aug 13 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo, said yesterday that, the country's new capital city, Nusantara, has received 56.2 trillion rupiahs (around 3.5 billion U.S. dollars) in investments.
“As of today (yesterday), the investment that has already been received (for the new capital) is 56.2 trillion (rupiahs),” Widodo said, during the first cabinet meeting held in Nusantara, broadcast on the official online channel.
This figure does not include the state budget used for constructing government buildings and other public facilities.
As many as 55 investors have begun constructing business premises in sectors such as, banking, healthcare, retail, energy, hospitality, logistics, and housing.
One of the investors is Prabowo Subianto, a businessman and the president-elect, who is expected to take office in Oct.
“I am optimistic that within four to five years, this city will function even better, as the capital of the country,” Prabowo said.– NNN-ANTARA
MENAFN13082024000200011047ID1108547376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.