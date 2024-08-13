Indonesia's New Capital City Receives 3.5 Billion USD In Investments: President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Aug 13 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo, said yesterday that, the country's new capital city, Nusantara, has received 56.2 trillion rupiahs (around 3.5 billion U.S. dollars) in investments.

“As of today (yesterday), the that has already been received (for the new capital) is 56.2 trillion (rupiahs),” Widodo said, during the first cabinet meeting held in Nusantara, broadcast on the official channel.

This figure does not include the state budget used for constructing buildings and other public facilities.

As many as 55 investors have begun constructing business premises in sectors such as, banking, healthcare, retail, energy, hospitality, logistics, and housing.

One of the investors is Prabowo Subianto, a businessman and the president-elect, who is expected to take office in Oct.

“I am optimistic that within four to five years, this city will function even better, as the capital of the country,” Prabowo said.– NNN-ANTARA

