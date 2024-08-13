عربي


Russia Attacks Civil Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

Russia Attacks Civil Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region


8/13/2024 12:20:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest Russian strike on Chernihiv region targeted civil infrastructure sites.

No casualties have been confirmed as per tentative reports by the regional military administration , Ukrinform saw.

"We saw several attacks by enemy drones. Civil infrastructure. So far, no casualties. The relevant services are eliminating the consequences," wrote Viacheslav Chaus, the administration chief.

Read also: government allocates UAH 2.6B to Chernihiv region to mitigate impact of war

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike targeted civil infrastructure in the town of Bakhmut, Chernihiv region.

Illustrative photo

