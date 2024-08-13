Russia Attacks Civil Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest Russian strike on Chernihiv region targeted civil infrastructure sites.

No casualties have been confirmed as per tentative reports by the regional military administration , Ukrinform saw.

"We saw several by enemy drones. Civil infrastructure. So far, no casualties. The relevant services are eliminating the consequences," wrote Viacheslav Chaus, the administration chief.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike targeted civil infrastructure in the town of Bakhmut, Chernihiv region.

