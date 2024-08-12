عربي


Open Lending To Attend The Canaccord Genuity 44Th Annual Growth Conference


8/12/2024 8:46:36 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the“Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be attending the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth conference in Boston, MA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion, which will begin at 11:00am ET and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events” section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the discussion.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit .

