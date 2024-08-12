Independence Day 2024: Is It 77Th Or 78Th Independence Day? Check HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India got Independence on 15th August 1947. There's a lot of confusion as to whether this year's Independence Day is the 77th or 78th Independence Day for India. Check out here

British colonial rule in India ended on August 15, 1947. This year, India commemorates 77 years of independence since the historic event

From a different perspective, August 15, 2024, will be the 78th observance of Independence Day if counted from 1947

The theme for the 78th Independence Day celebrations is 'Viksit Bharat', which aligns with the government's goal to transform India into a developed nation by 2047

There is some confusion about whether this year's celebration is the 77th or 78th. The key distinction is whether one counts from 1947 or the first anniversary in 1948

The Red Fort in Delhi becomes central to the celebrations. It's historically significant as site where Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his "Tryst with Destiny" speech

Known as Lal Quila, the Red Fort represents India's fight for freedom and power. Its history includes witnessing many key moments in India's journey toward independence

In summary, while 2024 marks 77 years of freedom since 1947, it is the 78th Independence Day observance