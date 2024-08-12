Mall Of America® Survey Shows Back-To-School Shoppers Are Focused On Savings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing OfficerBLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shoppers are prioritizing savings for this year's back-to-school season, according to a recent survey conducted by Mall of America® , the nation's largest mall. With 32 million visitors annually, Mall of America is one of the country's hubs for back-to-school shopping and a leading indicator of shopper attitudes.The new Mall of America survey finds that the largest number of shoppers – 50% in the survey – identify as "Savvy Savers," a persona focused on hunting for the best bargains to stretch their dollars further as inflation and the current economic climate continues to squeeze family budgets. The next largest group in the survey are“Nostalgic Shoppers” at 27%. These are shoppers seeking to recreate fond back-to-school memories with their children. Other personas, such as the "Trendsetter" at 15% and the "Determinator" at 8%, were less prevalent among respondents, showing that most shoppers are more concerned with finding a good deal in 2024 than chasing the latest fashions or making quick in-and-out trips.In addition, 47% of survey respondents said they expect to spend the same amount of money this year, compared to last year. With 30% saying they plan to spend more this year, and 22% are set to spend less this year than last year.Shoppers had a similar sentiment regarding the amount of time they plan to spend back-to-school shopping. 40% of respondents said they will spend the same amount of time shopping this year compared to last year. While 36% plan to spend more time shopping than last year, and 24% will spend less time shopping this year versus last year.Nationally, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $38.8 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That's slightly below last year's record $41.5 billion.“As leaders in the retail industry, it's crucial for us to understand our shoppers' priorities,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America.“Many families are looking for both value and a memorable shopping experience during this special time gearing up for a new academic year. We are proud to be a one-stop shop for back-to-school fashion where families can find hundreds of options to fit any budget while having fun together.”What items are on shoppers' lists? Most Mall of America shoppers rank school supplies for the classroom and shoes at the top of their list. Technology, the first day of school outfit, and the latest seasonal trends were the next priorities.For more information on back-to-school shopping at Mall of America, visit .ABOUT MALL OF AMERICAAt 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

