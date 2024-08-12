Axi And Laliga Club, Girona FC, Renew Partnership For Two More Seasons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global and CFD broker, Axi, has announced a renewal of its partnership with LaLiga club, Girona FC, for two more seasons.

Since partnering with the Spanish club at the beginning of the 2023/24 season as their Official LATAM Trading Partner, the team have experienced unprecedented success, finishing 3rd in LaLiga and qualifying for the Champions League, a historic milestone in the club's history.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, shares her excitement for the partnership renewal, stating,“We are very excited to announce our partnership renewal with LaLiga club, Girona FC. At Axi, we are driven by ambition, and we always strive for innovation. This past season has reinforced how both Axi and Girona share the same aspirations and the same dedication to success. The club demonstrated their 'edge' on the field, and as the new football season kicks off soon, our unwavering commitment to bridging the worlds of trading and football closer together remains unchanged.”

Back in spring, Axi launched their first player activation with Girona, the Axi Penalty Challenge. Exclusively aimed at the LATAM audience, the Penalty Challenge featured players Savio, Yan Couto and Paulo Gazzaniga competing to showcase their football ability and their trading knowledge.

In addition to Girona FC, Axi has been the Official Online Trading Partner of Premier League Champions, Manchester City FC, since 2020; Manchester City Women; and Brazilian football club, Esporte Clube Bahia. Last year, the broker also welcomed England International John Stones as the company's Brand Ambassador.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, and fair broker, providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions since 2007. We also work with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

