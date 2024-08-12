Orders In Seconds, Inc. (OIS) Announces Launch Of OIS Delivery App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orders in Seconds , Inc. (OIS) is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the OIS Delivery App, set to release on August 14th, 2024. The cloud-based mobile application is designed specifically for wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers who manage delivery fleets, offering a seamless solution to automate the delivery of their orders.



The OIS Delivery App is engineered to enhance warehouse operational efficiency by automating order deliveries, thereby reducing delivery errors, accelerating order fulfillment, and decreasing labor costs. Designed with an intuitive interface, the app allows truck and van drivers to effortlessly track and manage the delivery of products to retail stores, restaurants, and supermarkets.



One of the standout features of the OIS Delivery App is its Proof of Delivery (POD) functionality, which enables drivers to capture electronic signatures from customers, ensuring the accurate delivery of goods. The app integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online and Enterprise, simplifying distribution and financial workflows by automating delivery processes, increasing accuracy, and improving efficiency.



Some of the key benefits of the OIS Delivery App include:

●Streamline and Simplify your B2B Delivery Process

●Easily Manage Your Fleet & Cargo

●Make Real-Time Updates to Orders

●Capture Proof of Delivery (POD)

●User-friendly App for Onboarding New Team Members

●Integration with QuickBooks Online & Enterprise, and other ERPs



Some of the key features of the OIS Delivery App include:

●Schedule delivery routes in advance for specific dates.

●Assign invoices to drivers, which they can view in the app.

●Real-time updates to inventory with the scanning option.

●Easily update invoices with credits, returns, and payments in real-time, and generate and print them on-the-spot.

●Easy-to-use interface for capturing POD with electronic signatures.

●Drivers can collect payments upon delivery.



"We are thrilled to introduce the OIS Delivery App to the market,” says Oscar Guerrero, President and Founder of Orders in Seconds, Inc.“Our goal has always been to provide innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of our clients' operations. This app is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of the B2B marketplace."



For more information about Orders in Seconds, please visit .



About OIS



Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) was founded in 2015 by President, Oscar Guerrero, in New York. The company's mission is to develop innovative and leading-edge digital solutions that keep its clients competitive in the ever-changing B2B marketplace – all while creating an inspiring workplace for its devoted employees.



OIS has partnered with many notable brands over the past seven years, including Midway Importing, Quesos La Ricura, New York Produce, Wrigley, Mars Chocolate North America, Kraft, and more.

Oscar Guerrero

Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS)

+1 877-646-0001

...