Riyadh, August 2024 – The Kingdom Business and Luxury (KBLT) Congress is set to take place on September 25-26, 2024, in Riyadh. This premier event promises to gather top leaders and innovators from the luxury travel industry, creating an unparalleled networking, learning, and business growth platform.

The KBLT Congress brings together senior-level executives from the world's leading luxury travel brands. The two-day event fosters connections and collaboration among industry leaders, offering a unique blend of insightful presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the Saudi luxury travel market.

A research document by Taylor & Francis* on the Saudi outbound market emphasizes Saudi Arabia is one of the world's most important tourist-generating markets. The research focuses on two aspects of Saudi tourism: the growth of outbound tourism and destination trends. The study finds that the growth of Saudi international tourism is largely a result of ‘push factors' within the nation and Saudi wealth It goes on to say ‘Trending data indicate emerging new destinations for Saudi international tourists. But capturing the $20 billion annual expenditure on outbound tourism may be elusive given Saudi preference to vacation in proximate, culturally familiar places.’ Travel industry professionals will gather at KBLT to find an entry and reiterate positioning in this wealthy albeit elusive market.

The audience profile is upmarket and fits well into the luxury travel segment. Research by Seera Group** confirms 80% of Saudi Arabians prefer to travel via full-service airline carriers and 86% book four or five-star properties for their international travels with an average spend of over US$180 per night. The group’s data also reveals that over 45% of international travelers take trips of nine days or more. The travel industry in Saudi Arabia will attend KBLT 2024 to update the requirements of their national business.

KBLT is excited to announce that Sulaiman Al Romi, CEO of Saudi Premier Travel & Tourism Group, and Chairman - of Gulf Reps Ltd., will be one of the key speakers at the KBLT Congress. As the Chairman of the KBLT Advisory Board and a leading figure in the travel and tourism industry in the kingdom, Sulaiman Al Romi brings unparalleled expertise and vision. His dual roles not only highlight his extensive knowledge and influence in the sector but also underscore his commitment to fostering growth and innovation in business and luxury travel. Under his leadership, the KBLT Congress is set to deliver groundbreaking insights and dynamic discussions, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.





Addressing participants from KSA at KBLT, Sulaiman Al Romi, Chairman of Gulf Reps, Saudi Premier Travel & Tourism Group, and Chairman of the advisory board of KBLT Congress reiterated, “The Saudi Arabian travel market is poised to reach a staggering 4,800 million US$ by 2028 with outbound travel revenue growing at 2.8% per annum. Outbound and inbound business and luxury travel for the Kingdom is set to reach new heights and help you curate the perfect travel plans; you are required to collaborate with top-notch partners and service providers from around the world.

The Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress is more than just an industry gathering. It’s your strategic gateway to connecting with top travel industry leaders globally and a highly curated audience of pre-qualified buyers of business and luxury travel.”

The 3rd Annual KBLT Congress is proud to announce its esteemed partners who are playing a crucial role in making this event a grand success. Leading the way is Travel Tech Partner, FlyAkeed Travel & Tourism Company. Gold Sponsors include the Abu Dhabi Tourism Board, Aroya Cruises, City of Dreams Mediterranean, Destination Complete, and Convention and Exhibition Bureau of Georgia (GNTA). Silver Sponsors signed on to date are Abercrombie & Kent, Experience Pyha, Permansio Deluxe Getaways, and Torfhus Retreat. Bronze Sponsors include Activities Ireland and Tourism Ireland, Ahnasa Bespoke Travel, Alanda Marbella Hotel, AM Luxury Group, Black White Purple Travels, Crowne Plaza Istanbul - Florya, Domitur, Golden Tulip Design Tbilisi, IBN Firnas Travel, IHG Resorts, Masons Travel, NH Italia SPA, Saruni Basecamp, Seas4Life, Seychelles Tourism, Shems Travel & Events, Soneva Luxury Resorts, Turespana, Vanilla Events, and Villa Resorts Maldives. Additional Bronze Sponsors include Accor Hotels, Macao Tourism Board, Globe Travel, K11, Luxury Travel Portugal, Madareem Crown, Shedir Collection, Swiss Medical Gate, Swiss Premium Negoce, Velya Group, Viadi Group, and Wilderness. Together, these partnerships underscore the event's commitment to excellence and innovation in the global travel and tourism industry.

Sidh NC, Director, QnA International concludes, "The decision to host the KBLT Congress in Saudi Arabia consecutively underscores the nation's remarkable growth in both inbound and outbound travel driven by the progressive outward-looking perspective encouraged by theleadership of the country. Additionally, with 88% of Saudi travelers choosing luxury stays in 4- and 5-star hotels, the emphasis on luxury travel experiences is clear. This rapid growth, supported by new data emerging from the growing interest in Saudi Arabia make it the ideal location for the KBLT Congress.”







