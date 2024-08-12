Global Drill Bit Market Size, Value, Demand, Trends, Share, Forecast Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Drill bits are fundamental implements employed by carpenters, roof fitters, mechanics, and builders to perforate holes in diverse materials. Drill bits constitute a significant component within the worldwide tools industry. Drill bits serve as cutting implements employed in procedures to generate apertures in diverse materials, encompassing wood, metal, concrete, and plastic.

Drilling equipment finds extensive application across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil and exploration, and mining. Drills and drill bits find utility in diverse industrial sectors, encompassing metal machining, construction, woodworking, and specialized domains like gemology and surgery.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Exploration and Development of Oil and Gas and Infrastructural Development Drives the Global Market

The oil and gas industry perpetually strives to attain technological advancements to enhance drilling efficiency and productivity. Specialized drill bits designed for specific purposes are necessary for the implementation of new drilling techniques, such as horizontal and directional drilling. Companies' adoption of advanced drilling techniques contributes to the increased demand for specialized drill bits. In spite of the increasing focus on renewable energy sources, there continues to be a consistent and continuous rise in the demand for oil and gas. The escalating energy requirements of developing and emerging economies mandate a heightened focus on exploring and producing oil and gas resources. Hence, this phenomenon serves as a contributing factor to the growing demand for drill bits.

Growing Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Long-term investors stand to gain billions of dollars annually from the infrastructure sector in emerging markets. Over the next decade, the ability of emerging markets to commit to market-friendly policies, such as making infrastructure a standardized and tradable asset class, maintaining low tariff complexity, and practicing fiscal prudence, will be a defining characteristic. Due to the favorable tax policies, many businesses are setting up shop in the area, allowing them to better serve their rising customer base. Rapid urbanization and rising purchasing power parity in emerging markets present enormous growth prospects for the drill bit market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global drill bits market shareholder and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The United States market is the primary stakeholder in this region due to the notable presence of key industry participants and the substantial demand for drill bits across diverse sectors. Manufacturers are employing sophisticated materials and coatings to enhance their drill bits' efficacy and longevity. In addition, there is a growing trend in the United States toward the increased utilization of high-speed steel (HSS), cobalt, carbide, and diamond-coated drill bits. The provision of enhanced cutting performance, heightened heat resistance, and extended lifespan contributes to the expansion of the market.

Key Highlights



The

global drill bit market

was valued at

USD 2.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 3.40 billion by 2031, growing with a

CAGR of 6.9%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, global drill bits can be classified into fixed cutter bits, polycrystalline diamond bits, natural diamond bits, roller cone cutter bits, milled-tooth bits, and tungsten carbide inserts. The roller cone bits segment owns the largest market share and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global drill bit market is segmented into residential, industrial, and others. The industrial application segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the global drill bit market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining. The oil and natural gas segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global drill bits market shareholder and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global drill bit market include Ulterra Drilling Technologies, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Varel International, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Scientific Drilling International, NewTech Drilling Products LLC, Torquato Drilling Accessories, Schlumberger Limited, Rockpecker, Palmer Bit Co., Ulterra, Kingdream Public Limited Company, and Sandvik.

Market News



In January 2023, Toolant launched its new range of four spiral step drills, which can improve drilling efficiency four times compared to normal straight flute step drills. Step drill bits simplify and expedite the process of drilling holes of varying diameters; their four cutting edges ensure a faster, smoother cut. Everything from M35 Cobalt with TiAlN coating to M2 High-Speed Steel to High-Speed Steel with Titanium coating is available to the public.



Global Drill Bit Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Fixed Cutter Bits

Polycrystalline Diamond Bits

Natural Diamond Bits

Roller Cone Cutter Bits

Milled-tooth Bits

Tungsten Carbide Inserts



By Applications



Metal Drilling

Wood Drilling

Concrete Drilling

Plastic Drilling



By End-User Industry



Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Mining



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN12082024004597010339ID1108543495