'Enemy Of Nation': Union Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Hindenburg Report Remarks

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday criticised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks on the recent Hindenburg report and its potential impact on the stock market, labelling him an "enemy" of the nation.

He accused the leader of spreading confusion and fear among the public after Rahul Gandhi claimed that investing in the stock is risky in light of the recent Hindenburg report.

Responding to the LoP's claims, the BJP Lok Sabha MP argued that Rahul Gandhi does not understand the reality of India due to his privileged background in a strong political family.

"Rahul doesn't know what weavers are and what their condition is. It is only understood by Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he values the poor," he said, addressing the media persons at the Handloom Expo in New Delhi.

The Union Minister further slammed Rahul Gandhi, stating, "He always spreads confusion and fear among the people. He is an enemy of the nation. This is why he spreads rumours everywhere, in the country and foreign countries."

Additionally, Giriraj Singh highlighted the efforts of PM Modi to promote the Khadi Handloom and Handicraft sectors, which employ over one crore people in the unorganised sector.

He emphasised the importance of making the sector more tech-savvy and creating a link between weavers and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to innovate fabric designs and colours.

The BJP MP also noted the high domestic demand for handloom products such as sarees, dhotis, and kurtas. He expressed optimism about attracting younger consumers with new fashion-oriented designs and predicted that the handloom and handicraft industries would reach new heights, with India already producing 90 per cent of the world's handloom goods.

"Since handloom has a smaller carbon footprint and the world is moving towards sustainable options, I believe domestic sales and exports will rise in the coming days," he added.

Additionally, Giriraj Singh extended his condolences to the families affected by the stampede at a temple in Bihar on Monday.