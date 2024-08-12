Al Shaqab Racing's Al Hakeem Gets Back To Winning Ways With Gr 3 Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Runner-up of the Gr.3 La Coupe on return, the five-year-old Al Hakeem (Siyouni) went back to the winning enclosure to land the Gr.3 Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club at Deauville yesterday.

Having his second run of the year, the Al Shaqab Racing owned - Al Hakeem missed the rest of 2023 after an injury in the Gr.2 Prix d'Harcourt. The homebred is trained by Jean-Claude Rouget.

Ridden by Cristian Demuro, Al Hakeem traveled in second just ahead of Feed The Flame (Kingman). With Sacaya (The Grey Gatsby) leading at a good pace, the talented horse looked to be in a comfortable rhythm.

Entering the home straight, the son of Siyouni kept on well to win by half a length. Woodchuck (Birchwood) stayed on in second. Elusive Princess (Martinborough) took third.

“They've done well to get him back today”, said the winning jockey after the race,

“The whole team has done a very good job and I thank them. He is only 80% ready, that's only his second start this year, he will improve from that,” he added.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, he is out of a Gr.3 placed Jadhaba (Galileo), who is a daughter of multiple Gr.2 winner Naissance Royale (Giant's Causeway).