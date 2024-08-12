Khushi Kapoor Buys Rs 2.55 Crore Mercedes G 400 D, Know All About The Car
8/12/2024 3:37:17 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) actress Khushi Kapoor who younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, recently gifted herself a beautiful new automobile. And on Sunday, she was seen driving it around Mumbai and smiling as the paparazzi praised her. In a video that has gone viral, Khushi can be seen speeding around the city in her spanking new red Mercedes G 400 D. Her new set of wheels costs a hefty Rs 3.05 crore in Mumbai.
The video
About Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 400 D
Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 400 d AMG Line is the diesel variant of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class series, valued at Rs. 2.55 crore. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 400 d AMG Line is available in four colors: Vintage Blue, Desert Sand, South Seas Blue, and Travertine Beige. It has an automatic transmission (TC).
The exterior's
Only the G-Class resembles a G-Class. Timeless design elements, such as the front with round headlamps or the crisp, geometric lines, provide a distinct recognition value. For nearly 40 years, the G-Class has remained loyal to its design. As an icon. Never altered, but always better.
The interior's
The G-Class stays loyal to its identity: the interior blends exceptional high-value appeal with a distinctive design idiom. Fine materials and a flawless finish enhance the interior. Details such as the air vents with angular surrounds and the front passenger grab handle are characteristic off-road vehicle design components.
Uniqueness
You may personalize your G-Class with G manufaktur and the personalization program will provide over a million possible combinations. Beginning with the color selection: there are 29 G manufaktur paint colors to choose from. The word fording depth refers to the maximum depth that a vehicle can slowly ford. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class now has a maximum fording depth of 70 cm thanks to the extra-high positioning of the engine air intake, electronics, and exhaust system, as well as the highest possible interior sealing.
