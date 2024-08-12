عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RG Kar Hospital To Burdwan-7 Top Medical Colleges In Kolkata

RG Kar Hospital To Burdwan-7 Top Medical Colleges In Kolkata


8/12/2024 3:37:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven prominent medical institutions in Kolkata that excel in medical education, research, and healthcare services.

RG Kar Hospital to Burdwan-7 top medical colleges in Kolkata

Here are seven top medical colleges in Kolkata, known for their excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare services

IPGMER and SSKM Hospital

One of the oldest and most prestigious medical institutions in Kolkata, offering undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses, along with advanced research opportunities.

Calcutta Medical College (CMC)

Established in 1835, it's the oldest medical college in India and is renowned for its high standards in medical education and research.

R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

A government medical college with a strong reputation in medical education, research, and healthcare services. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS)

Another premier government medical college in Kolkata is known for its comprehensive medical education and healthcare services.

KPC Medical College and Hospital

A private medical college affiliated with the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, offering quality medical education and state-of-the-art facilities.

ESI-PGIMSR, ESIC Medical College and Hospital

A government-run institution offering medical education and healthcare services focusing on postgraduate medical studies and research.

Burdwan Medical College

Located near Kolkata, this government medical college is known for its medical education programs and comprehensive healthcare services, making it a top choice in the region.

MENAFN12082024007385015968ID1108543223


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search