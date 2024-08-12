Arsenal's Premier League Title Ambitions: Can Set-Piece Mastery Unlock Success For Gunners In 2024-25 Season?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the 2024-25 season looms, Arsenal's pre-season performances have provided a glimpse of what could be a defining strategy in their quest for the title: set-pieces. The Gunners capped off their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, with both goals coming from their centre-backs via set-pieces. This success underscores how crucial these situations could be for Mikel Arteta's side as they aim to dethrone Manchester City and reclaim the Premier League crown.

The defensive backbone: Saliba and Gabriel

Arsenal's defensive duo, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, were instrumental in the Gunners' formidable backline last season, helping the team secure a Champions League spot with their resolute performances. Their defensive partnership has not only kept opponents at bay but also contributed to Arsenal's attacking prowess, particularly in set-piece situations.

During the match against Lyon, both Saliba and Gabriel demonstrated their ability to convert defensive solidity into attacking threat. The Frenchman, Saliba, opened the scoring with a powerful header from a precise cross delivered by Arsenal's marquee signing, Declan Rice. Shortly after, Gabriel doubled the lead, capitalizing on another set-piece orchestrated by Rice. These goals highlighted the Gunners' evolving strategy under coach Nicolas Jover, who has been pivotal in refining Arsenal's set-piece routines.

Nicolas Jover: Architect behind Arsenal's set-piece success

Nicolas Jover, who joined Arsenal in 2021 as a set-piece coach, has been a transformative figure for the team. His meticulous approach to set-pieces has turned Arsenal into one of the most dangerous teams from dead-ball situations. Under his guidance, the Gunners have significantly increased their goal tally from corners and free-kicks, a trend that seems likely to continue into the new season.

Jover's influence was on full display against Lyon, with both goals stemming from well-rehearsed set-piece plays. His ability to maximize the aerial prowess of players like Saliba and Gabriel is expected to be a cornerstone of Arsenal's attacking strategy. This emphasis on set-pieces offers Arsenal an edge, especially in tightly contested matches where breaking down stubborn defences could prove challenging.

Riccardo Calafiori: A new dimension to Arsenal's defence

The summer acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna has added further depth and versatility to Arsenal's defence. Standing at 6'2”, Calafiori brings physicality and aerial strength, qualities that align perfectly with Jover's set-piece strategies. His 42 million-pound move to the Emirates raised eyebrows, with some questioning the necessity of bolstering an already solid backline. However, Calafiori's debut against Lyon hinted at the potential impact he could have on both ends of the pitch.

Replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 64th minute, Calafiori seamlessly slotted into the left centre-back role, showcasing composure and tactical awareness. His presence adds another dimension to Arsenal's set-piece threat, making the Gunners even more formidable during corners and free-kicks. With Saliba, Gabriel, and Calafiori in the mix, Arsenal's ability to score from set-pieces is likely to become a defining feature of their play this season.

The Premier League title challenge: Set-pieces as a game changer

Arsenal's reliance on set-pieces could prove decisive in their Premier League title chase. In a league where margins are often razor-thin, the ability to consistently score from corners and free-kicks can turn draws into wins and keep the pressure on title rivals. Manchester City, Liverpool, and other top teams have all utilized set-pieces effectively in recent seasons, and Arsenal's emphasis on this aspect of the game could be the key to ending their long title drought.

As they prepare to kick off their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 17, Arsenal will be keen to set the tone early. With Saliba, Gabriel, and Calafiori leading the charge, backed by the tactical acumen of Jover, the Gunners have the tools to unlock defences and score crucial goals from set-pieces. If they can consistently exploit these opportunities, Arsenal's Premier League title challenge could become a reality.