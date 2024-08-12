RAAG Restaurant Has Opened Its Doors In Rajouri Garden

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 10th August 2024: RAAG, a captivating new restaurant offering Pan-Indian cuisine has opened its doors in the heart of Rajouri Garden, providing a unique and immersive experience.



RAAG invites guests on a journey across India with its slow-cooked dishes prepared using age-old techniques. From the North and East to the South of the country, the menu features must-try specialties such as Ek Taar ki Nihari, Kaladi Bharwan Gucchi and Kosha Mangsho, a traditional dish from Naani\'s cookbook. Additional highlights include Salmon Dill Tikaa, North Parda Biryani, Kakori, Mutton Sukka, Palak Burrata and Butter Chicken. Complementing these meticulously crafted dishes is a diverse cocktail menu showcasing regional ingredients and spices thoughtfully paired with the restaurant's culinary offerings. The menu offers specially curated signature cocktails, such as the Nawabi Sour which is a popular choice among guests.



A unique dining experience is created by RAAG through the flawless fusion of food, music and art. The restaurant, which draws inspiration from India\'s rich cultural legacy, has a lively interior design with wallpaper designed by Sabyasachi and an inviting atmosphere enhanced by Indian music, which includes the calming sounds of the sitar. This thoughtful combination of exquisite cuisine, artistic decor and evocative music ensures that every visit to RAAG is a delightful and culturally enriching experience.



“Creating a team that authentically recreates traditional Indian dishes while appealing to modern palates has been an exciting and rewarding journey\" said Richa Malhan, Founder & CEO. She further states,“We have dedicated considerable time and effort to immerse our team in regional culinary traditions. By sourcing the finest local ingredients and mastering age-old cooking techniques, we've built a kitchen culture that beautifully blends heritage with innovation. Our approach includes thorough research into regional culinary practices, carefully selecting authentic ingredients and training our team to excel in both time-honoured methods and contemporary culinary techniques.”



One can expect a unique blend of traditional Indian cuisine reminiscent of a grandmother\'s (\"Naani\'s\") cooking. The goal is to evoke the warmth and nostalgia of our grandmother's love which is often missing in today's cooking techniques and to pass this cherished culinary heritage on to the next generation.



About RAAG:



RAAG, located in Rajouri Garden, is a new Pan-Indian restaurant founded by Richa Malhan, Founder & CEO and opened in July 2024. The restaurant offers a diverse menu that celebrates authentic flavours and healthy cuisine from various regions across India. Guests can enjoy their meals while listening to traditional sitar music, creating a typical Indian dining ambiance. RAAG combines traditional recipes with modern presentations, providing a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for all guests.



