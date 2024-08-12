Tamil Nadu: 5 College Students Killed In Head-On Collision In Thiruttani; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic road accident occurred near Thiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Sunday evening, claiming the lives of five college students. Two others involved in the accident sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical in a hospital.



According to a senior Thiruvallur official, seven students from Andhra Pradesh, enrolled in a private engineering college in the city, were traveling in a multi-utility vehicle to Ongole for a weekend getaway via the Chennai-Tirupati highway. The vehicle, speeding excessively, veered out of control and crashed head-on into an oncoming truck near Ramanjeri village in Tiruttani, resulting in the tragic accident.

The collision claimed the lives of five college students - Yogesh, Chetan, Ramamohan, Nitish, and Nitishkumar - who succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Two other students survived the crash and were rescued by the police, who promptly transported them to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment.



Meanwhile, KK Chatram police have registered a case about the accident and an investigation is underway.

