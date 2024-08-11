عربي


USAID Helping Authorities Repair Gas Distribution Networks In Kherson Region

USAID Helping Authorities Repair Gas Distribution Networks In Kherson Region


8/11/2024 8:06:43 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) USAID handed over to operators of gas distribution networks in Kherson region a number of vehicles designed for emergency repairs.

That's according to the Kherson regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Constant enemy shelling causes serious damage to our gas infrastructure and causes interruptions in the supply of blue fuel. USAID, through its energy Security Project, provided gas distribution Network operators with vehicles for emergency repairs," the statement says.


USAID Helping Authorities Repair Gas Distribution Networks In Kherson Region Image
 Read also: Eighteen cogeneration plants from USAID ESP already connected across Ukraine

USAID also transferred to Kerson region more than 11km worth of pipes, three gas supply control systems, and other specialized equipment.

This will help restore gas networks that were damaged as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Russians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, USAID purchased 18 automatic transformers to support the Ukrainian power grid.

UkrinForm

