Turkiye To Host Second Round Of Talks Between Ethiopia, Somalia
Date
8/11/2024 7:26:55 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Ankara: The Turkish capital Ankara will host on Monday, August 12, the second round of talks between Ethiopia and Somalia to reduce tensions between them, following Addis Ababa's signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland region to use a seaport, without referring to the federal government in Mogadishu.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported Sunday that the talks, which began with Turkish mediation, are continuing after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requesting Ankara's support regarding the dispute between his country and Somalia.
The second round of talks will focus on reaching a compromise that takes into account the needs, concerns, and approaches of Somalia and Ethiopia.
Relations between the two neighboring countries in the Horn of Africa have been strained since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland region on January 1, 2023, to use a seaport. However, Somalia denounced and rejected this memorandum, describing it as illegal, a threat to good neighborliness, a violation of its sovereignty, and a flagrant violation of international laws.
MENAFN11082024000063011010ID1108542497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.