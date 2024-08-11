Turkiye To Host Second Round Of Talks Between Ethiopia, Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The Turkish capital Ankara will host on Monday, August 12, the second round of talks between Ethiopia and Somalia to reduce tensions between them, following Addis Ababa's signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland region to use a seaport, without referring to the in Mogadishu.

Turkish sources reported Sunday that the talks, which began with Turkish mediation, are continuing after Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requesting Ankara's support regarding the dispute between his country and Somalia.

The second round of talks will focus on reaching a compromise that takes into account the needs, concerns, and approaches of Somalia and Ethiopia.

Relations between the two neighboring countries in the Horn of Africa have been strained since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland region on January 1, 2023, to use a seaport. However, Somalia denounced and rejected this memorandum, describing it as illegal, a threat to good neighborliness, a violation of its sovereignty, and a flagrant violation of international laws.

