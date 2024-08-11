Machine Gun Preacher: 'Joseph Kony, Wanted Dead Or Alive'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers at his South Sudan orphanage.

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers presents his best-selling book, "Another Man's War."

New Documentary Showcases Childers' Battle Against Brutal Warlord to Save Children

- Sam Childers, Machine Gun PreacherCENTRAL CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new Machine Gun Preacher documentary is slated to be released Friday, Aug. 9. This highly anticipated documentary –“Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary” – will shed new light on the remarkable and harrowing journey of Sam Childers.The last quarter century, the Machine Gun Preacher's mission in the war-torn East African brush has sought to bring evil warlord Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) to justice. In addition to unthinkable acts of mass murder, Kony's crimes against humanity include the capture, enslavement, rape and trafficking of children.Kony remains at large, likely somewhere in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Childers continues – through armed defense and his nonprofit, Angels of East Africa – to rescue children and prepare them for fruitful and fulfilling lives.“Kony is out there somewhere. We've been told he's in the Congo,” said the 62-year-old Childers, clutching his trusty AK-47 and pistol.“The road that Angels Truck Stop & Training Centre is on takes you to the Congo. If he happens to come by, we'll be ready for him. As far as I'm concerned, he's wanted dead or alive. I'll bring him to the Lord – or I'll send him there. His choice.”As the release date of“Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary” draws near, audiences are eager for never-before-seen footage of Childers' crusade against the notorious warlord. It also offers unprecedented access into the psyche of courage, as well as the evolution of the Angels of East Africa's humanitarian efforts.The documentary will be released at .Ending a Reign of Terror: 'Kony's Out There Somewhere'Kony is wanted by the International Criminal Court on 36 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. He remains a symbol of terror in the region. While in hiding, Kony has reportedly allied with other rebel militias, continuing to perpetuate violence across the border regions of South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.The atrocities committed by these combined rebel forces – including the abduction of children to serve as soldiers and sex slaves – have devastated countless families and communities. Childers' vow to bring Kony to justice encapsulates his unwavering determination to end the warlord's reign of terror in war-torn regions of Africa.“I'm here for a reason. God sent me to Africa to do something bigger than ourselves,” Childers said.“There is true evil in this world. I've seen it with my own eyes. Of the hundreds of children we've saved, many of them still bear the physical and emotional scars of the worst mankind has to offer.”The Story Continues: A Journey of TransformationThe new documentary explores the compelling, heroic and chaotic story of the Machine Gun Preacher, a man who transformed his life from a drug-running biker in Pennsylvania to a fearless humanitarian on a life-saving mission.Movie-goers first encountered Childers' story of bravery and devotion in the 2011 film“Machine Gun Preacher” (2011, Relativity Media & Lionsgate Films) starring Gerard Butler. The story was also told that year in Childers' best-selling memoir,“Another Man's War: The Story of One Man's Battle to Save Children in Sudan.”"Never Stop" now delves deeper than ever before into Childers' early life, marked by drug addiction, gang affiliation and a tumultuous existence that took a dramatic turn when he found faith in 1992. Inspired by a profound conversion to Christianity, Childers heeded a call to action and ventured into the war-torn landscapes of East Africa in the late 1990s.Ignoring warnings from experienced aid workers, he established Angels of East Africa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and empowering children affected by war."Sam Childers is a force of nature. His story exemplifies the profound impact a single person can have on the world," said documentary director Kevin Evans, who also co-directed Childers' first documentary released in 2014. "His relentless dedication to rescuing children is heroic and deeply inspiring. This new documentary delves even deeper, revealing more about war crimes that always seem half a planet away, but might as well be occurring in our own backyards. We can't ignore them. These stories deserve to be told.”Building Hope From the Ashes of WarToday, Angels of East Africa continues to operate in some of Africa's most volatile regions, providing 24/7 care and support for approximately 350 children across its orphanages and homes. In South Sudan, the organization's main Children's Home in Nimule is a sanctuary for around 185 children, offering not just shelter but also comprehensive educational opportunities and vocational training.The new documentary underscores the urgent need for continued support to safeguard vulnerable communities and ensure a future free from fear and violence, Childers said. The film shares new footage of the Machine Gun Preacher's daring missions into enemy territory, where he risks his life to save innocent lives and dismantle infrastructure of the many rebel militias to enact violence and kidnap more children.Many of the children under their care still suffer from the atrocities inflicted by the LRA. Some have missing limbs or lifelong scars from burns. Others were forced to kill their own families – among other unspeakable acts. Despite ongoing challenges, including Kony's continued evasion of justice, Childers and his team persevere in their commitment to ensure every child's safety and well-being.“Joseph Kony's reign of terror may persist, but our resolve to protect these children remains unshakeable," Childers affirmed. "We will not rest until every child is safe and given the chance to rebuild their lives.”"Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary" is a gripping and inspirational documentary that showcases the extraordinary efforts of the Machine Gun Preacher and his enduring fight against evil. As the world prepares to witness new chapters in this powerful story, it stands as a testament to the impact one person can have in the face of overwhelming adversity.

