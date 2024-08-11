Enemy Attacked Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery And Drones In One Day - Houses And Power Lines Damaged
Date
8/11/2024 3:10:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, four private houses and a power line were damaged by Russian artillery shelling and drone attacks during the day.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, the troops of the terrorist country attacked the Nikopol district. They targeted with kamikaze drones and fired from heavy artillery. They hit three territories at once: Nikopol, Myrovska and Pokrovska communities. Four private houses and a power line were damaged," the statement said.
Read also:
Militants attacked Nikopol
district over 15 times during day
Lysak noted that no people were injured.
As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, an enemy UAV was shot down over the Dnipro region .
MENAFN11082024000193011044ID1108542257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.