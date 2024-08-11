Enemy Attacked Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery And Drones In One Day - Houses And Power Lines Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, four private houses and a power line were damaged by Russian artillery shelling and drone during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the of the country attacked the Nikopol district. They targeted with kamikaze drones and fired from heavy artillery. They hit three territories at once: Nikopol, Myrovska and Pokrovska communities. Four private houses and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

Militants attackeddistrict over 15 times during day

Lysak noted that no people were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, an enemy UAV was shot down over the Dnipro region .