India's Markets Regulator Chief Says All Disclosures Diligently Followed In Response To Hindenburg

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India's markets regulator chief said on Sunday that all the requirements of disclosures and recusals have been diligently followed, in a personal response to allegations made by U.S. based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said investments in the fund referred to in the Hindenburg repor were made in 2015 in private capacity, two years before joining SEBI.

Earlier on Saturday, Buch denied the report's allegations as baseless.

