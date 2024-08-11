Trump’s plane conducts urgent landing

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump’s campaign experienced an unexpected setback on Friday when his 757, famously known as ‘Trump Force One,’ was forced to make an emergency landing. The aircraft encountered mechanical problems en route to a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, leading to an unscheduled stop in Billings.



The plane was traveling from a previous destination to Bozeman, where was scheduled to hold a rally later in the day. The emergency landing occurred at Billings-Logan International Airport, approximately 140 miles (225 km) from the rally location. According to airport officials, the specifics of the mechanical issue were not disclosed, but Trump’s team confirmed that he would continue his journey to Bozeman on a different private jet.



In a video posted by Trump’s campaign, the former president appeared calm and unperturbed by the incident. He remarked on the beauty of Montana from the air and expressed his appreciation for the state, noting his strong support there. Despite the disruption, Trump’s demeanor remained upbeat, and he assured his followers that the mechanical issues did not pose a security threat.



The Secret Service conducted a thorough sweep of the Billings airport before allowing Trump to board his new flight. This incident occurred as Trump was set to resume his public appearances following a near-fatal assassination attempt on July 13 in Pennsylvania. During that attack, Trump narrowly escaped injury when a bullet fired by an assailant missed him by mere millimeters, hitting his ear instead. The attacker was subsequently killed by Secret Service agents.

