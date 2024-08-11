Borrell gets ‘horrified’ by Israeli airstrike on educational institute in Gaza

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's chief diplomat, expressed profound condemnation on Saturday regarding Israel's recent on a school in Gaza City. The strike, conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reportedly resulted in the deaths of approximately 100 people. Borrell conveyed his shock and dismay at the images emerging from the aftermath, describing the attack as indefensible.



The targeted facility, the Tabeen school, was functioning as a shelter for displaced individuals. Reports indicate that women and children were among the casualties, and the death toll may increase as rescue operations continue and more victims are recovered from the rubble. Estimates suggest that up to 6,000 people might have been taking refuge at the school when it was hit by three missiles. The Israeli government claimed the strike was aimed at a "Hamas control center" located within the school, a claim which Hamas has denied.



Borrell criticized the recent targeting of schools in Gaza, noting that at least ten educational institutions have been struck in recent weeks. He condemned the attacks as "massacres" and expressed deep concern over the rising death toll in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



The violence erupted on October 7 of the previous year when Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israeli settlements, resulting in around 1,100 Israeli fatalities and over 200 hostages taken. In retaliation, Israel initiated a bombing campaign and a ground operation in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the conflict has claimed the lives of approximately 39,800 Palestinians, a figure Borrell estimated to be around 40,000 in his public statement.

