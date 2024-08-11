Olympics president announces to not seek 3rd term in office

(MENAFN) Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), announced on Saturday at the Paris Games that he will not seek a third term in office. Bach, who has been leading the IOC since 2013, made this declaration during a session with IOC members in the French capital. At 70 years old, the German lawyer acknowledged that the time has come for new leadership, expressing his belief that “new times are calling for new leaders.”



Bach confirmed that he had been approached with requests to extend his tenure, but he firmly stated that he would not attempt to alter the Olympic charter to extend his mandate. The charter currently restricts the IOC president to a maximum of 12 years in the role, and Bach emphasized his commitment to adhering to these regulations. He expressed his awareness that his decision might disappoint many, but he insisted that it is in the best interests of the Olympic movement.



The process to select Bach's successor will officially commence in 2025. This transition period is expected to ignite significant interest and speculation regarding potential candidates for the role. Among the names being discussed is Kirsty Coventry, a former swimmer from Zimbabwe, who is considered a prominent candidate by some IOC observers. Her potential candidacy reflects the growing diversity and global representation within the Olympic leadership.



Bach’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for the IOC as it prepares for a new chapter in its leadership. The decision underscores his dedication to upholding the Olympic charter and ensuring a smooth transition for the organization. As the search for a new president begins, the future direction of the IOC will likely be shaped by the upcoming leadership and their vision for the Olympic movement.

