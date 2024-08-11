Qatar’s real estate reports increase in volume reaching USD35,914M

(MENAFN) Between July 28 and August 1, the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice reported a substantial volume of real estate trading through sales contracts, amounting to QR111,956,851. During the same period, the total value of sales contracts specifically for residential units reached QR19,102,371. This data reflects ongoing activity in the real estate market, showcasing a diverse range of property transactions.



The weekly bulletin from the Department provides an overview of the types of properties traded, which included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential-commercial building, shops, and various residential units. The trading activity was notably concentrated in several key municipalities, including Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor, and Al Dakhira. Within these municipalities, specific areas such as The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Al Kharaej, and Al Dafna 60 saw significant real estate transactions.



In contrast, the volume of real estate trading registered in sales contracts from July 21 to July 25 was markedly higher, exceeding QR247 million. This substantial figure indicates a peak in real estate activity during that period, suggesting a notable fluctuation in trading volumes over the subsequent weeks. The disparity in trading volumes between these periods highlights the dynamic nature of the real estate market and its responsiveness to various factors influencing property sales.

