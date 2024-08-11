عربي


SEXY! 7 Secrets To Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT Bikini Body And Beautiful Glowing Skin

8/11/2024 9:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her stunning bikini body and glowing skin, follows a dedicated routine to maintain her beauty and fitness. Here are seven secrets to her enviable look.


Did you know that Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented her nation in Miss Universe 2006? It's no surprise she continues to publish dreamy photos of herself on Instagram. As seen in these images, she is expected to play in the Rajasthan Premier League in 2023.


Jacqueline Fernandez's other film credits include Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Vikrant Rona (2022), and the comedy Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017). In addition to her acting career, Jacqueline Fernandez served as a judge in the ninth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Regular workouts
Jacqueline is a fitness fanatic who enjoys a variety of exercises such as weight training, yoga, pilates, and dancing. Her continuous fitness program helps her maintain a toned body and good energy levels.


Balanced Diet
Jacqueline eats a well-balanced diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, and healthy grains. She avoids processed foods and sweets, opting instead for nutrient-dense meals that power her workouts and keep her complexion glowing.


Hydration
Staying hydrated is essential for Jacqueline's gorgeous skin and general wellbeing. She drinks lots of water throughout the day, which helps to flush out toxins and keep her skin moisturised and soft.


Mindful Eating
Mindful eating helps her enjoy her meals without overindulging. Jacqueline believes in eating in moderation and paying attention to her body's hunger cues, which helps her keep a healthy weight.


Adequate Sleep
Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Skin Care Routine
Jacqueline is diligent about her skincare routine, which involves cleaning, toning, and moisturising every day. She also uses face masks, serums, and sunscreens to protect and rejuvenate her skin.


Positive Mindset
Jacqueline emphasises the need of a good mentality for mental health. She meditates and practices mindfulness to reduce stress, which not only benefits her physical health but also contributes to her glowing skin and vitality.


Mindful Eating
AsiaNet News

