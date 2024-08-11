Kanchipuram Saree: 7 Types Of Slik Saree To Buy THIS Festival Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Best Kanjivaram Sarees festival season is approaching, and you may be thinking of elegant attire. We'll help you decide. Kanjivaram sarees may make you feel like the main character. This post shows you the greatest Kanjivaram sarees.

Here are seven types of Kanchipuram sarees to consider buying this festival season

These sarees are woven with rich silk and heavy gold zari and often feature grand designs and borders, making them a popular choice for bridal wear and grand festivities.

A lighter, more breathable alternative, Kanchi cotton sarees offer the elegance of Kanchipuram weaving with the comfort of cotton, perfect for daytime festivals.

Known for its rich texture and vibrant colors, these sarees are woven with pure mulberry silk and zari, making them a timeless choice for festive occasions.

These sarees feature a golden sheen created by weaving silk and zari threads together, offering a luxurious and elegant look perfect for celebrations.

Characterized by its contrasting borders and body, the Korvai technique involves intricate weaving where the border is attached separately, creating a striking visual effect.

These sarees combine traditional motifs with modern patterns like checks and stripes, making them versatile for both festive and formal events.

These sarees are woven with rich silk and heavy gold zari, often featuring grand designs and borders, making them a popular choice for bridal wear and grand festivities.