NSDC launches Kaushal Mahotsav, Job Readiness Program in Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 8, 2024 – Tapping into the heart of Uttar Pradesh and aligning with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) with support of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), announced the launch of ‘Kaushal Mahotsav: Job Readiness Program’ in Bijnor at a press conference today.

This initiative, guided by the Hon’ble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, aims to transform Bijnor into a key hub for skilled workforce development.

The press conference, held at Bijnor, was attended by prominent figures including Shri Chandan Singh Chauhan, Member of Parliament; Dr Prabhat Kumar, Advisor to the Hon’ble Minister of Skill Development; Shri Ankit Kumar Aggarwal, District Magistrate, Bijnor; and Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSDC.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming the world’s largest provider of skilled workforce underscores the need for strategic planning and manpower mapping. To align with this vision, the Kaushal Mahotsav is set to take place in Bijnor—a district known for its substantial youth population and emerging industrial landscape. The district’s educational institutions, including degree colleges, ITIs, and polytechnics, produce a steady stream of skilled individuals eager for employment.

Chandan Singh Chauhan, Member of Parliament, during his address mentioned, "The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been the dream project of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since 2014. And under the dynamic leadership of Minister Jayant Chaudhary, this ministry is taking concrete steps forward.

The Kaushal Mahotsav is not just a job fair, but an opportunity for our youth to showcase their skills and gain lifelong certifications. As the MP for Bijnor, I am proud that our constituency has been chosen to host the inaugural Kaushal Mahotsav and thankful to the Honourable Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary. This is a testament to our region's immense potential.

The SIDH app developed by NSDC will be a game-changer, connecting our youth with the right jobs and government schemes. I urge all the people of Bijnor to participate in this transformative event and leverage these opportunities to build a brighter future for our community. Together, we can set an example for the entire nation."

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC & MD, NSDC International in his address mentioned, “In the coming years, globally 100 crore people will enter the job market, and every fourth entrant will be an Indian. This means that opportunities for India's youth are not only within India but also globally, as every fourth dollar in the world will be generated by an Indian. To prepare the youth for these opportunities, the country needs to focus on making them job-ready.

Through our Job Readiness Program along with the support of the district collector of Bijnor, we will conduct training programs at several locations within the district. This will provide young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to become future-ready and contribute to the economy.



In Western Uttar Pradesh, where we are organizing this event, the Honorable Member of Parliament has emphasized the importance of focusing on preparing young people. To support this vision, we are working under the guidance as well as the leadership of Honourable Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), as well as with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This is a combined effort with the common aim to initiate the program and make it successful.”

The initiative aims to link Bijnor’s skilled workforce with potential employers, driving local economic growth. Interested candidates are encouraged to register on the Skill India Digital Portal Hub. Once registered, NSDC will reach out to candidates to provide more details about training center and extend invitations to participate in the Job Readiness Program.

Registration will remain open until August 25, 2024, which can be accessed here:

The program will conclude with a special offer letter distribution ceremony by Hon’ble Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary in September. The Kaushal Mahotsav represents a pivotal opportunity to advance local economic development and enhance job readiness for Bijnor’s youth.

Insights from a comprehensive Need Assessment Survey revealed preferences and skill sets of the local job seekers, with ITI and polytechnic diploma holders favouring manufacturing roles and degree graduates leaning towards service-oriented sectors.

A 5-day employability training program will be organized, covering essential soft skills such as communication and interview preparation, as well as domain-specific skills for roles like Assembly Line Operator, Customer Care Executive, Business Development Executive, and Relationship Officer. The training will be conducted at 20 centres across Bijnor and nearby areas.

The outreach efforts for the Kaushal Mahotsav have engaged employers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, including Uttarakhand, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Haridwar, and Pant Nagar. The program will cater to diverse sectors, including Electronics, Automotive, Logistics, Banking and Financial Services, IT, ITeS, Tourism & Hospitality, and Retail.





