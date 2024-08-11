New Boeing Chairman Kelly Ortberg plans to restore company confidence

(MENAFN) Kelly Ortberg, who assumed the role of Boeing's president on Thursday, acknowledged the substantial challenges ahead in restoring confidence in the aircraft manufacturer but expressed optimism about the company's future. In a letter to employees, Ortberg, who is stepping into the position after Dave Calhoun, emphasized the significant work required to elevate back to its expected leadership role in the industry. Ortberg, who has a background as an engineer and former president of Rockwell Collins, underscored the importance of quality and safety in all company decisions, highlighting the stakes involved in their daily operations.



Ortberg's appointment, announced on July 31, marks a new chapter for Boeing as he succeeds Calhoun, who will continue as a special advisor until his retirement in March 2025. Ortberg plans to relocate to Seattle to be closer to Boeing's major production lines and development programs, including the assembly networks for the 737 and 777 models. His first day in the role will involve visiting the 737 factory in Renton, known for its long-standing issues, followed by visits to other facilities globally.



With a clear focus on restoring the company’s reputation and operational standards, Ortberg's leadership will be critical in addressing ongoing challenges and ensuring Boeing meets its quality and safety commitments. His proactive approach and dedication to staying close to the company’s core operations signal a determined effort to navigate the complexities facing Boeing and steer it towards a successful future.



