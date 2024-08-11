Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea
Port Moresby: An earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday.
The earthquake occurred 186 km from Panguna town at a depth of 132.3 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
No casualties or material damage were reported due to the earthquake.
Papua New Guinea is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, a region that extends along the coast of the Pacific Ocean and is characterized by high earthquake and volcanic activity. This region includes 90 percent of the world's active volcanoes.
