France faces historic decline in wheat output amid difficult conditions for farmers

(MENAFN) France is bracing for its smallest wheat harvest in nearly four decades, a development that could significantly impact the livelihoods of its farmers. As the leading producer and exporter of soft wheat in Europe, France's agriculture ministry, through its statistics agency Agreste, announced that this year's crop is set to be "one of the weakest in the last 40 years." With production estimated at just 26.3 million tons, the figure represents a sharp 23.9 percent decline from the five-year average. This dramatic drop in output could make 2024 the lowest year for wheat production since 1987, a stark contrast to the peak of 41 million tons recorded in 2015. The financial repercussions for some farms could be severe, with potential losses reaching tens of thousands of euros, adding to the already mounting pressures on a sector that has been vocally protesting against bureaucratic obstacles and inadequate revenues throughout the winter.



The situation has prompted agricultural unions to call on the government, urging even the current caretaker administration to provide support to farmers navigating this difficult period. The challenges of this year's growing season have been exacerbated by adverse weather conditions, with heavy rains and hail leading to diseases caused by excess humidity. These environmental factors have further diminished the wheat crop, compounding the struggles of farmers across the country. Jean-Guillaume Anoquin, a 45-year-old farmer with 200 hectares in the Meuse region of northeastern France, reported a 30 percent reduction in his usual yield. He expects to receive only minimal compensation from his crop insurance, as the policy only provides coverage for losses of 30 percent or more. This scenario underscores the vulnerability of French agriculture to both climatic and economic challenges, highlighting the urgent need for effective government intervention to stabilize the sector.



MENAFN11082024000045015682ID1108541166