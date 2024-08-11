Iran revives 5,078 stagnant, semi-stagnant industrial units in 1 year

(MENAFN) In the past Iranian calendar year 1402 (ending March 19, 2024), Iran successfully revived 5,078 stagnant and semi-stagnant industrial units, leading to the creation of 51,951 jobs. The revival effort aimed to address issues such as liquidity shortages, debts to the system, as well as outdated machinery that had previously led to the deactivation of many production and industrial units. The government placed a strong emphasis on revitalizing these units, resulting in the formation of a national movement for their revival, with the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) playing a crucial role in addressing their challenges.



According to ISIPO, 1,811 idle units were brought back into operation last year, generating 35,621 jobs. Additionally, the production capacity of 3,267 units that were operating below 50 percent of their capacity was enhanced, resulting in the creation of 16,330 new jobs.



The data reveals that 24 percent of the revived units were involved in metal material production, while 21 percent were engaged in chemical production. Other revived units operated in sectors such as food and beverages, cellulose, textiles, and electronics. This broad revitalization effort has significantly contributed to increasing employment and boosting industrial production across various sectors in Iran.

