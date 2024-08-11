Al Jazeera Slams Israeli Incitement Against Its Staff In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In the light of the statement made by the Israeli military spokesperson, Al Jazeera views this as a blatant act of intimidation and incitement against our colleague Anas Al Sharif, said Al Jazeera in a statement yesterday.

Such remarks are not only an attack on Anas's character and integrity but also a clear attempt to stifle the truth and silence those who are courageously reporting from Gaza.

“Al Jazeera remains committed to supporting its journalists as they continue to uphold the principles of free and fair reporting, despite the dangers they face. Al Jazeera will not be intimidated, and will continue shining a light on the realities of the conflict, ensuring that the world hears the voices of those who are suffering.”

The statement added:“Anas Al Sharif, like many of his brave colleagues, is committed to uncovering and sharing the realities of the situation on the ground, no matter how difficult or dangerous it may be.

His work is driven by a deep responsibility to the people of Gaza and to the truth, rather than any political agenda.” Journalists like Anas report on the human suffering they witness, ensuring the world sees the consequences of violence and conflict.

The claim that he is part of a“media charade” ignores the fact that his coverage gives voice to the voiceless and brings global attention to the lives of those massacred.

It is crucial to recognise the risks these journalists take and the immense personal toll it has on them. Anas has seen the aftermath of horrific events, including the killing of over 100 civilians today, and yet, he continues to report with integrity and courage.

Al Jazeera has called on the international community to stand in solidarity with Anas Al Sharif and all journalists who risk their lives to bring the reality of Gaza to the world.

“We hold the Israeli government fully responsible for Anas's safety and warn that this rhetoric signals an intention to target him, just as they did with Ismail Al Ghoul and Rami Al Rifi, in a bid to conceal the truth of what is happening in Gaza.”