Michael Furman And David Wiener Exhibit Automotive Art At Winfield Gallery - Carmel

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- August 10, 2024 thru August 23rd, 2024 - Winfield is excited to announce its latest exhibition, Departure Car, featuring the automotive fine art of Michael Furman and David Wiener .Acknowledged master photographer, Michael Furman's elegant studio images of historic and iconic GT and race cars will be juxtaposed with the modern abstract automotive art of David Wiener, an internationally renowned automotive designer and artist.This is the first, in what will surely be a series of shows allowing art and car enthusiasts to view images of whole cars, alongside their intimate details, comparing both artists' technical precision and creative expression in unique ways. Wiener and Furman's lives have been immersed in the car world and culture, feeling the passion and energy behind the great cars and moments in racing history. Furman's artistry in capturing the beauty of automotive design plays against Wiener's fresh perspective on the world of automotive fine art as he pushes boundaries, moving Formula One and other cars into modern art and beyond.Michael Furman began his photographic journey at a young age and has spent his career photographing many of the most important cars and collections. He is the authority on automotive photography and has become the most sought-after photographer of significant automobiles worldwide. Michael has exhibited around the globe and has created limited-edition books for Taschen, Assouline, and many others. A new book on the Bugatti Type 59 will be released at RetroMobile in Paris in January.David has spent his life steeped in creativity. At 16, he became the youngest professional photographer shooting America's Cup yacht racing, the Indy 500, and Formula One. Wiener's artistic journey led him to engineering and design, where he created an array of innovative products, vehicles, global brands, and art. His artwork captures the essence of automotive culture through modern abstracts, often inspired by his extensive experience with iconic cars and racing events.Founded in 1989 by Christopher Winfield, Winfield Gallery has established itself as a leading venue for contemporary art. It represents established, mid-career, and emerging artists across various mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, and photography. Winfield Gallery is deeply committed to promoting artists' careers, hosting multiple exhibitions annually. Their goal is to educate and develop collectors while creating an atmosphere that bridges the gap between creative works and art enthusiasts at all levels.Join us in celebrating David Wiener and Michael Furman's debut of Departure Car at Winfield Gallery and experience the connection between fine art and automotive excellence.Michael Furman:David Wiener:Winfield Gallery:

